TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.23. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

