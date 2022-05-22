Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after buying an additional 953,422 shares during the last quarter.

OCDX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OCDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

