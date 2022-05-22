Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 370.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Kadant worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $184.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.81 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.15.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

