Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,621,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of Vipshop worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.64 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.