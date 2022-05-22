122,144 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

