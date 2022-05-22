Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,472 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of CIM stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 185.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Barclays cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.