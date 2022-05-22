Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 449,958 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,387,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,657,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

