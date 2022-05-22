Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.19 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.