Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 3,967 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of RBB Bancorp worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kao purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

