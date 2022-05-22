Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 576 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 1,302,056 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 957,142 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,184,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

