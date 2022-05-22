Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.74 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of GDS worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GDS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

