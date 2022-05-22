Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,114,000 after acquiring an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Shaw Communications by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shaw Communications by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

