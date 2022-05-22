Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.15% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

