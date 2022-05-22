Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of 31.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

