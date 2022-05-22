Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

