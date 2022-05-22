Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 2,403 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NYSE OC opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

