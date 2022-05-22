Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 587 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

