Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $27.81 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

