Pictet Asset Management SA Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839,965 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $36,569,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

