Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,326,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 385,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 362,542 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Cormark reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

