NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $25.75.
NPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
