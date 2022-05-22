Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 47,391 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.