Pictet Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 21,126 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,126 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 82,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

