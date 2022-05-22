Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 248 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.