Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

