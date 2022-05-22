Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

