Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

GNRC opened at $220.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

