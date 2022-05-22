Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.