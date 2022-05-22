Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

