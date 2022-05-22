Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NRG opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

