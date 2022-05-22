Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

