Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $134,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dillard’s by 25.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDS opened at $250.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $7.81. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

