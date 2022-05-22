General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM opened at $35.40 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

