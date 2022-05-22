Pictet Asset Management SA Has $6.05 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

STLD stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

