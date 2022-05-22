Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,049 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.