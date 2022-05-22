Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 14,357 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,288 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Poshmark worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $141,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Poshmark by 920.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 411,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Poshmark by 148.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Poshmark by 224.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $8,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 in the last three months.

POSH stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POSH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

