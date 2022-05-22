Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $852,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after buying an additional 238,889 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,193,000 after purchasing an additional 204,292 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.37 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.