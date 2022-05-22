Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,137 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

