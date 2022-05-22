View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.71% of View worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in View by 233.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in View in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in View by 423.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in View by 270.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIEW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

VIEW opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

