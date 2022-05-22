Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 821 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $245.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

