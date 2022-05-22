Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,220 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 239,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

