Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Party City Holdco worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRTY opened at $1.25 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.47.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

