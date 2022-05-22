Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME opened at $95.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.