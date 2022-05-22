Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,590 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 81.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 101.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after buying an additional 245,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

