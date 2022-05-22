Pictet Asset Management SA Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 408.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.18.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

