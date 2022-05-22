Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 208,115 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 208,115 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 469.07% and a net margin of 9.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

