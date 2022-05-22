Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 118,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $83.97 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

