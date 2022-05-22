DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $77.52 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

