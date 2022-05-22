Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

