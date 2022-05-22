Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,211 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

