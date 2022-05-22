Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Big Lots worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

